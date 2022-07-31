Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,777 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in GSK were worth $42,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in GSK by 67.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in GSK by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $42.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. GSK plc has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $46.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.39) to GBX 1,800 ($21.69) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.96) to GBX 1,900 ($22.89) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.60) to GBX 1,850 ($22.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.50.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

