Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 76,664 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,664 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $54,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,965,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,911,147,000 after buying an additional 1,143,571 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,219,000 after buying an additional 84,065 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,986,000 after buying an additional 1,343,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after buying an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $786,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ETR opened at $115.13 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a $188.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

