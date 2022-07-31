Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 14,517 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $42,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of EOG stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day moving average of $116.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $165.00 price objective on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.32.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

