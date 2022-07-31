Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 47,457 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,457 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Dollar Tree worth $49,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 372.9% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $165.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.53 and its 200 day moving average is $153.02.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.39. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

