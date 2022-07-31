Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,386 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $47,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.4% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 31,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Howard Hughes by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.25.

HHC stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $60.04 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

