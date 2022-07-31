Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.30-$14.80 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.32. The company had a trading volume of 520,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,417. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.73. Ryder System has a 1-year low of $61.71 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.69. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 19.27%.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,239 shares of company stock worth $911,298. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 16.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Articles

