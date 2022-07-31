Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.30-$14.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.08 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.59 billion. Ryder System also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.65 EPS.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.32. 520,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.05. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on Ryder System from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $982,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $213,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,239 shares of company stock worth $911,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

