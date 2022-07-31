Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Update

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the June 30th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 165.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAABF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Saab AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Saab AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SAABF remained flat at $35.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. Saab AB has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $45.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82.

Saab AB (publ) Company Profile

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

