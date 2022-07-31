Sabre Co. (SABRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 1.625 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $6.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Sabre Stock Performance

Shares of SABRP opened at $84.47 on Friday. Sabre has a 1-year low of $77.52 and a 1-year high of $160.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabre

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sabre stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABRP – Get Rating) by 2,218.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,012 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sabre were worth $7,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

