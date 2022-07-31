SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. SafeBlast has a market cap of $672,398.04 and $79,007.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One SafeBlast coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,840.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.91 or 0.00612024 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00263154 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015445 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST.

SafeBlast Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

