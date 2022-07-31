SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops One Day Volume of $9.00

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar. One SafeCapital coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $3,245.30 and approximately $9.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.64 or 0.00144057 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008560 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000735 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

SafeCapital Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars.

