SafeCoin (SAFE) Reaches Market Cap of $3.55 Million

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000544 BTC on exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $206.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

