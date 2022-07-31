SafeMoon Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (SMI)

SafeMoon Inu (SMI) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 31st. SafeMoon Inu has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $52,163.00 worth of SafeMoon Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeMoon Inu has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar. One SafeMoon Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004218 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.44 or 0.00613354 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015446 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00035090 BTC.
SafeMoon Inu Profile
SafeMoon Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins. SafeMoon Inu’s official Twitter account is @SafemoonInu.
SafeMoon Inu Coin Trading
