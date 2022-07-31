Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.34

Safestyle UK plc (LON:SFE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.34 ($0.52) and traded as low as GBX 38.38 ($0.46). Safestyle UK shares last traded at GBX 38.45 ($0.46), with a volume of 34,498 shares traded.

Safestyle UK Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of £53.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,281.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.30.

Safestyle UK Company Profile

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 29 sales branches and 14 installation depots.

