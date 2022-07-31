Sakura (SKU) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Sakura (SKU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Sakura has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Sakura coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges. Sakura has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $103,303.00 worth of Sakura was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.79 or 0.00610335 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001640 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015449 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001655 BTC.
Sakura Coin Profile
Sakura’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,000,000 coins. Sakura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Sakura
