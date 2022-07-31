Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.04-$8.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €85.00 ($86.73) to €90.00 ($91.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €105.00 ($107.14) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €110.00 ($112.24) to €112.00 ($114.29) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $110.50.

Sanofi Stock Down 2.4 %

SNY stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 4.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 140.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 508,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after acquiring an additional 297,626 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 12.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

