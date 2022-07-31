Santiment Network Token Market Capitalization Tops $10.28 Million (SAN)

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 31st. In the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges. Santiment Network Token has a market capitalization of $10.28 million and approximately $1,222.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Santiment Network Token Coin Profile

Santiment Network Token (CRYPTO:SAN) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net. Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here. Santiment Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/santiment.

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

