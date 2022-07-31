Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Purchased by BRR OpCo LLC

BRR OpCo LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 151.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. BRR OpCo LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $92.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.56. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.06% and a negative net margin of 46.56%. The business had revenue of $210.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.