Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF opened at $21.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

RF has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.71.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

