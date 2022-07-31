Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

