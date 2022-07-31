Savant Capital LLC Has $360,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $370.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

