Savant Capital LLC Has $568,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $101.34. The company has a market capitalization of $124.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

