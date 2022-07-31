Savant Capital LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWB opened at $227.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $215.51 and its 200-day moving average is $231.87. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.56 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

