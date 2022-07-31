Savant Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $6,991,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth about $2,856,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBWI stock opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.43%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,256.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

