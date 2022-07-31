Savant Capital LLC Trims Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $10,444,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $172.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ecolab Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares in the company, valued at $8,396,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $165.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.17.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.