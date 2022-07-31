Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,462 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for about 0.5% of RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 150.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.66 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.50.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

