Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.4% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.