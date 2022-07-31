Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $22.86 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17.

