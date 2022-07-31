Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Raised by RGT Wealth Advisors LLC

RGT Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,103 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 117.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 214,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after buying an additional 115,841 shares during the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,122,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.33 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.41.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

