SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SCI Engineered Materials Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SCIA traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $3.98. 54,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. SCI Engineered Materials has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Get SCI Engineered Materials alerts:

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 8.96%.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.