S&CO Inc. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Summitry LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.94. The company has a market cap of $165.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

