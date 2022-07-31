S&CO Inc. Buys 6,875 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

S&CO Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $2,962,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $392,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,467,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 57,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,361,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Liberty Global stock opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $5,041,686.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Liberty Global news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total value of $151,991.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,221 shares in the company, valued at $561,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

