S&CO Inc. Has $598,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,983,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Salesforce by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 15,673 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $184.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.10 billion, a PE ratio of 178.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $404,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,141,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.66, for a total transaction of $404,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,141,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $216,957.39. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,272,573. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

