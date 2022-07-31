S&CO Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,037,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,027,849,000 after acquiring an additional 592,648 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE UNH opened at $542.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $502.80 and a 200 day moving average of $497.24. The company has a market capitalization of $508.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.