S&CO Inc. Purchases 8,998 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

S&CO Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 82.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Stephens began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PayPal from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.16.

PayPal stock opened at $86.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average of $100.60.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.