S&CO Inc. Raises Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14,400.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 97.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,236 shares of company stock worth $3,167,911. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.79.

Analog Devices stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 48.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average is $158.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.