S&CO Inc. Raises Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,756 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 1.7% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. S&CO Inc. owned about 1.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $23,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 406,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,110.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,421 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,445.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 230,811 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 438,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,923 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LILA opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

