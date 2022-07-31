S&CO Inc. Raises Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2022

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAGet Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,444,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,756 shares during the quarter. Liberty Latin America makes up approximately 1.7% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. S&CO Inc. owned about 1.07% of Liberty Latin America worth $23,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 406,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,110.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 168,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 154,421 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,445.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 230,811 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 438,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 103,923 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America Price Performance

LILA opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.42. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Latin America had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Aamir Hussain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone purchased 567,151 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,602.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aamir Hussain purchased 10,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $89,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

(Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.