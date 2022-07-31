S&CO Inc. Sells 1,035 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

S&CO Inc. cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Cameco comprises 1.3% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $18,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cameco by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 928,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 580,719 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 605,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 57.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $25.77 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. Cameco had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCJ. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.78.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

