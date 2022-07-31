S&CO Inc. Sells 6,900 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

S&CO Inc. cut its position in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter worth about $667,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 208.4% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 90,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 61,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of MRC Global by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. Benchmark began coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.07 million, a PE ratio of -50.52 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.