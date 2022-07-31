Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Scout24 SE (OTCMKTS:SCOTF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCOTF. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Scout24 from €76.00 ($77.55) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays raised shares of Scout24 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Scout24 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Scout24 from €61.00 ($62.24) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Scout24 from €75.00 ($76.53) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCOTF opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.10. Scout24 has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $72.90.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

See Also

