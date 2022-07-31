Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 504,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.82% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $17,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 105.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBCF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $35.78 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.59.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

