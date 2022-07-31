Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Crossvault Capital Management LLC

Crossvault Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology makes up 1.6% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 26.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $106.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

