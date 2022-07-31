Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Citigroup

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $87,858.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.