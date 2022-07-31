ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given Maintains Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their maintains rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $625.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $646.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $505.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $589.90.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock opened at $446.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 406.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $406.47 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,261. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

