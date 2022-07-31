Shadows Trading 14% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for $0.0133 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shadows has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a market cap of $351,134.34 and approximately $16,389.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,768.75 or 1.00010283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004206 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00131463 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00033633 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (DOWS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

