Shard Price Hits $0.0378 on Top Exchanges (SHARD)

Shard (SHARD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 31st. In the last week, Shard has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. Shard has a total market cap of $646,287.47 and approximately $604.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Shard Coin Profile

Shard is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 17,100,000 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shard’s official website is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

