Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0767 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 77.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.2%.

Shares of SJR opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. Shaw Communications has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications ( NYSE:SJR Get Rating ) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

