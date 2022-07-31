Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $149.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.81 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 99.82% and a return on equity of 102.13%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average is $13.95.

Shell Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 52.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 548,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 189,400 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,928,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 32.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

