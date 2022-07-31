Short Interest in 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Drops By 34.8%

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other 180 Degree Capital news, President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 192,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino acquired 6,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,010.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 497,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.21 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,425. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,716 shares of company stock worth $196,816. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 180 Degree Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,441,000. Raffles Associates LP lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 234,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 181.5% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 76,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in 180 Degree Capital by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TURN opened at $5.97 on Friday. 180 Degree Capital has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides its services to pooled investment vehicles and pension and profit sharing plans. It also manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. The firm invests in public equity markets. It primarily invests in deep value stocks of small cap companies.

