Short Interest in 888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Expands By 110.9%

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,500 shares, an increase of 110.9% from the June 30th total of 483,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,457.9 days.

888 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EIHDF opened at $1.80 on Friday. 888 has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on 888 from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on 888 from GBX 690 ($8.31) to GBX 470 ($5.66) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on 888 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on 888 from GBX 545 ($6.57) to GBX 500 ($6.02) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Read More

